Job fair today in Dayton to help teens, young adults enter workforce

DAYTON — A job fair is today to help teens and young adults enter the job market.

>> Power restoration efforts continue after tornado rips through Darke County

The Montgomery County Workforce Development will host it from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, according to a spokesperson.

The job fair will include over 50 local employers.

“This is a great opportunity for youth job seekers ages 17-24 to meet with employees and explore available jobs,” said the spokesperson.

Attendees can engage with representatives, submit resumes, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and gain insight into possible career paths.

“As a community, we recognize the importance of empowering our youth with opportunities for employment,” said County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “The Youth Job Fair serves as a pivotal moment where our young talent can connect with employers, gain valuable experience, and embark on their professional journey.”

Both the event and parking are free.

©2024 Cox Media Group