Local

Job fair today in Dayton to help teens, young adults enter workforce

By WHIO Staff

Job fair today in Dayton to help teens, young adults enter workforce FILE PHOTO

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A job fair is today to help teens and young adults enter the job market.

>> Power restoration efforts continue after tornado rips through Darke County

The Montgomery County Workforce Development will host it from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, according to a spokesperson.

The job fair will include over 50 local employers.

“This is a great opportunity for youth job seekers ages 17-24 to meet with employees and explore available jobs,” said the spokesperson.

Attendees can engage with representatives, submit resumes, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and gain insight into possible career paths.

“As a community, we recognize the importance of empowering our youth with opportunities for employment,” said County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “The Youth Job Fair serves as a pivotal moment where our young talent can connect with employers, gain valuable experience, and embark on their professional journey.”

Both the event and parking are free.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read