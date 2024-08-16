JD Vance’s plane heading to Ohio makes emergency landing

A charter plane carrying Senator JD Vance, the running mate of former president Donald Trump, made an emergency landing in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Boeing 737, which had just departed from Milwaukee, declared an emergency after a door seal malfunctioned and returned to the airport for repairs, according to our news partners at KIRO.

After the issue was resolved, the plane continued its flight to Cincinnati.

Boeing, which manufactures the 737 model used by Vance, has faced increased scrutiny regarding the assembly process of its 737 Max aircraft.

Earlier this year, an Alaska Airlines flight experienced a midair blowout that left a hole in the fuselage.

Sen. Vance was traveling with his wife, his dog, campaign staff, and a group of reporters at the time of the malfunction









