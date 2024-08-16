Local woman wanted in connection to $1.5M medicaid scheme arrested in Texas

DAYTON — A Dayton woman charged for allegedly stealing $1.5 million from Ohio Medicaid has been arrested in Texas after months on the run.

Janay Corbitt, a Dayton resident, was arrested Thursday evening at a bus station in Dallas by police and U.S. Marshals, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

On May 14, Corbitt was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on eight felony charges including first-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, and identity fraud against a person in a protected class.

Corbitt allegedly stole the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area.

Investigators believe Corbitt also stole several identities of licensed counselors and used their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were not provided.

Corbitt was convicted of theft in 2019 in a separate Medicaid scheme.

She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program and, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction banned her from the Medicaid program.

Yost said they are working to bring Corbitt back to Ohio.

