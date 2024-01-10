‘It’s still terrible;’ Residents help clean up mound of trash at local apartment complex

DAYTON — Trash that was piling high outside a Montgomery County apartment complex is starting to get picked up.

This comes less than 24 hours after News Center 7 first reported on the mound of trash outside of Whitney Young Estates on the 4400 block of Germantown Pike.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trash starting to get picked up after being piled up at local apartment complex

Trash piled at Whitney Young Estates Apartment complex Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talked to residents and found out that they have been helping to clean up the pile.

On Tuesday, trash was piled up so high, it was overflowing the dumpster. Residents said it had been that way since before Christmas.

One day later, the trash on the pavement, surrounding the dumpster has been cleaned up, but it is still full.

Whitney Young Estates Whitney Young Estates (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)

Renee Wilcox has lived at Whitney Young Estates for about five years and she said she noticed the trash piling up but never understood why it wasn’t being picked up.

When she reached out to the leasing office, she got no response.

Even though some of the trash was cleaned up, “It’s still terrible because normally we usually get it empty, all of them used to be empty but it’s still like a lot of trash down there,” Wilcox said.

News Center 7 reached out to the property manager and left multiple messages, but we have not heard back.





©2024 Cox Media Group