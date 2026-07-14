Investigators raise reward for murder of man at Ohio bible study 15 years ago

CANTON — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are increasing the reward for information about the murder of an Ohio man who was shot and killed after arriving at bible study.

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Dale A. Settle, Jr., 22, of Canton, was approached by two unidentified suspects while attending a bible study on Sept. 22, 2011.

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The agencies said the suspects tried to rob him at gunpoint.

During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects shot Settle once in the stomach, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The reward, originally $10,000, has been increased to $25,000.

“With this renewed reward offer, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service believe this senseless act of violence can still be brought to a successful resolution,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge A. Rosendo said.

Tips can be submitted by calling the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, going to www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips, or using the ReportIt® app.

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