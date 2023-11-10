Injuries reported, road closed after Xenia crash

XENIA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Greene County.

The crash was reported in the 600 block of U.S. 42 in Xenia just after 11:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

>> Completed investigation unable to determine cause of helicopter crash that killed Greenville couple

The crash is reported to only involve one vehicle, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers also confirmed that injuries have been reported, but could not confirm how many or the severity at this time.

The crash has shut down U.S. 42 in the area of the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group