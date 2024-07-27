Injuries reported in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — State troopers and medics are on the scene of a crash in Greene County.

The crash was reported near the intersection of State Route 72 and S. River Road around 8:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to dispatchers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported, but the number and severity of injuries could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

