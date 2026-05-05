Injuries reported after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in Montgomery County on Tuesday.
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The crash was reported at Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road in Harrison Township just after 4 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor added that initial reports indicate a motorcyclist was hit by a car.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are investigating this crash.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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