Indiana man arrested after authorities found suspected meth during local traffic stop

GREENVILLE — An Indiana man was arrested on drug charges on Thursday.
An officer with the Greenville Police Department stopped a car for a moving violation on Nov. 13, according to a spokesperson.
Police K9 Atz positively alerted on the car for the presence of drugs.
Upon searching the car, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs were found.
Jeremiah Rains of Union City, Indiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.
Rains has been booked into the Darke County Jail.
An investigation is still ongoing.
