Increased patrol on I-70 this weekend due to 6-State Trooper Project

OHIO — Drivers who take Interstate 70 will need to be extra careful this weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be working with the 6-State Trooper Project for a weekend-long initiative, according to a spokesperson from OSHP.

There will be increased enforcement on speed, safety belts, and OVI violations starting today.

It is taking place now until Sunday, October 8, at 11:59 p.m.

This campaign will not only include the OSHP, but also the Indiana State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement conducts this effort to reduce unsafe driving behaviors along I-70.

During last year’s initiative, 392 people were issued speeding tickets, 40 safety belt violations, and six people were cited for OVI, the spokesperson said.

Other members of the 6-State Trooper Project include the Kentucky State Police, the Michigan State Police, and the West Virginia State Police.

