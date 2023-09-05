In-person classes canceled after fire breaks out at Butler Co. middle school

WEST CHESTER — Students at a Butler County middle school will not have in-person classes week after a fire damaged their school on Monday.

Crews responded to Hopewell Junior School Monday around 9 a.m. after the fire alarms started going off around the building, according to our news partners at WCPO.

When they arrived crews found fire in the rear of the building in the area of the boy’s locker room, the wood shop and the school’s kitchen.

The official cause of the fire is not known yet, investigators said.

Investigators have not said how much damage the fire caused.

