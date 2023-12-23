Impaired driver hits barn, parked car in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — An impaired driver hit a barn and a parked car and barn early Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Miami County deputies were called to a crash in the 4200 block of Crane Road, according to a public information log.

The car drove off the roadway and hit a barn and a parked car, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He was cited for failure to control and operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the public information log.

