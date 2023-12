DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:43 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Germantown Pike and Derby Rd on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to an area hospital with an ankle injury.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

