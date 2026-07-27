Impaired driver facing multiple charges after rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — An impaired driver is facing multiple charges after a rollover crash in Clark County over the weekend.

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Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 70 West near mile marker 67 around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram 2500, operated by 36-year-old Natasha Dulaney of Dayton, was traveling west on I-70.

An unoccupied Honda Accord was disabled and parked on the right shoulder of I-70.

The Dodge traveled to the right onto the shoulder, striking the Honda. After striking the Honda, the Dodge overturned.

Dulaney was not injured in the crash. She was found to be at fault for the crash and determined to be impaired, according to the OSHP.

Dulaney was charged with Assured Clear Distance Ahead (ACDA), Safety Belt Violation – Driver, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and/or Drugs (OVI), Operating a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and/or Drugs (OVI) – High Tier Test, and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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