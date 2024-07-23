Impaired driver crashes into West Carrollton apartment building

WEST CARROLLTON — An impaired driver crashed into an apartment building in West Carrollton Sunday evening, West Carrollton Police Officer Chris Fairchild said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Repairs needed after car crashes into apartment building in West Carrollton

The crash happened at an apartment complex on Lori Lane around 5 p.m.

Fairchild said there was “major structural damage” to the building.

News Center 7 was on scene of the crash Sunday and saw crews working to fix the hole.

No one was injured in this crash.

The driver was arrested on at least one OVI charge, according to Fairchild. Their identity was not immediately available.

Car into apartment building on Lori Lane in West Carrollton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

