Impaired driver arrested after leading troopers on multi-state chase, hitting 2 cruisers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — An impaired driver was arrested after leading troopers on a multi-state chase and hitting two OSHP cruisers over the weekend.

Just before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) was made aware of a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit with the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP Troopers terminated their pursuit of the suspect vehicle at the Ohio state line.

Around 8:36 p.m., troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Prius, traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Butler County.

OSHP Troopers activated their overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The Toyota continued northbound on I-75 at varying speeds from 40 to 70 miles per hour.

Near the 38th mile marker, stop sticks were successfully deployed on the suspect vehicle.

During attempted rolling road blocks to stop the vehicle, it struck two OSHP cruisers separately.

Eventually, troopers were able to perform a successful precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the vehicle.

The Toyota came to rest in the snow on the left shoulder of I-75.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, passively resisted and refused to exit the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

She was determined to be impaired at the time of the stop and was transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital - Austin Boulevard Emergency Center.

Charges are pending at this time, and the incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Hamilton Post.

