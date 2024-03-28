‘I’m helping people;’ Local EMT spends every day saving lives in her community

DAYTON — For Women’s History month, News Center 7 is spotlighting a Dayton Fire Department EMT who spends every day saving lives in the community she grew up in.

“I love the fact that like I’m helping people that helped me grow up,” Dayton Fire Department Lauryn Beneke said.

Beneke grew up in Kettering and spent four years at Fairmont High School.

“They actually have a really, really awesome career tech center and I went through the fire science career technology program,” Beneke said.

At 18 years old, she was a certified EMT and Firefighter.

“During middle school actually I was playing a softball game and I ended up breaking my ankle during the softball game and I went to the hospital via ambulance I got to like meet the EMTs and the paramedics that were there and just like ever since then, I’ve been super interested in public safety,” Beneke said.

Beneke now spends 24-hour shifts with the Dayton Fire Department working to save lives.

“Helping people on their worst days when, when they’re upset they’re crying and I’m able to kind of calm them down and kind of let them know that they’re going to be okay. That’s what I want like in my heart for it, that just helps me get through the day and through the shifts,” Beneke said.

It’s something she learned from her mom and stepmom.

“Both of them really have like, helped me kind of figure out who I am today and they led me into realizing like I am a strong woman and I can do whatever I want,” Beneke said.

She wants young girls thinking about working in public safety to know that it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“If you have any intent on doing it, you should and it doesn’t matter where you come from you can, you can 100% do it as long as you put your heart and mind to it,” Beneke said.





