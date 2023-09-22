I-TEAM: Ohio AG Yost speaks on lawsuit that calls for shutdown of troubled biodigester

BATH TOWNSHIP — A troubled local biodigester agreed to shut down operations after being sued by Ohio Attorney Dave Yost.

News Center 7 spoke to Yost about the lawsuit and how he plans to make sure the biodigester is out of business by the end of January.

Yost said there are fines in place if Renergy does not meet the deadlines listed in the lawsuit.

Renegry rents space for its biodigester on a family farm about three miles from downtown Fairborn.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A troubled local biodigester agreed to shut down operations after being sued by Ohio Attorney Dave Yost.

The facility breaks down waste and produces fertilizers as well as methane to sell for electricity production.

News Center 7′s I-Team has reported for years about people in Bath Township and Fairborn being impacted by the smell.

Both communities are suing Renergy.

But Yost said the lawsuit that will shut down the facility is a result of a referral his office got from Ohio EPA.

When Renergy was presented with the lawsuit, they were the ones who made the decision.

“They knew we were going to win. They didn’t have a case and they’ve agreed to at last do the right thing and that’s good news for the people of Greene County. It means the stink is going to go away,” Yost said.

Yost said a judge still has to sign off on the lawsuit to make it official.

We will continue following this story and update once the lawsuit is signed.

©2023 Cox Media Group