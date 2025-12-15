I-TEAM: ‘It’s very satisfying;’ Man accused of robbing, delivery driver sentenced to prison

GERMANTOWN — There are new developments in the case of a man accused of ambushing a delivery driver in Germantown and in other communities in Ohio.

Earlier this year, the I-Team discovered a case that Germantown Police were working on was part of a national trend. That department contacted News Center 7’s I-Team lead investigator to report that a conviction was made in the case.

This is the time of the year when more packages are being delivered to homes all over.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s I-Team lead investigator, John Bedell, has been tracking this case and ones like it all year, and he breaks down the timeline of events on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The I-Team first reported in February what happened in Germantown. Then, the next day, a man seen on video was Ronny Cruz Familia from Columbus, and he was arrested in Delaware County near Columbus for the same crime.

News Center 7 found court records that showed Cruz Familia was facing charges related to at least four robberies between last November and January, including the one in Germantown.

Police in Germantown told the I-Team last winter that, as investigators in Delaware County investigated their case, they found evidence that linked Cruz Familia to the robbery in Germantown.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group