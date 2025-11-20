I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Big Thanksgiving Savings

DAYTON — With Thanksgiving just a week away, grocery prices have risen by 3% this year, according to the USDA, making holiday meal planning more challenging for consumers.

In Greene County, News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz demonstrated how to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for four for under $50 by utilizing sales and digital coupons.

“It’s crazy... everything’s gone up,” said Rebecca Evans, a Fairborn resident, reflecting on the rising grocery prices.

Danielle Gentry, a spokesperson for Kroger, noted, “Right now, everyone is concerned about the prices of groceries.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Aldi are offering special deals on Thanksgiving essentials to help consumers manage costs.

Kroger has introduced changes to make digital coupons more accessible, printing out weekly deals for customers who may not be tech-savvy.

Hershovitz’s shopping list included Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, stuffing, and pies, with significant savings achieved through strategic use of sales and coupons.

Evans expressed surprise at the savings, noting the effectiveness of digital coupons and sharing her experience with others.

Through careful planning and the use of digital deals, consumers can still enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal without breaking the bank.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group