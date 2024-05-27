‘I lost everything;’ Trotwood man working to recover 5 years after Memorial Day tornadoes

TROTWOOD — Five years ago, the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes changed lives throughout the Miami Valley.

May 27, 2019, started as a nice summer day, but when the sun set, 15 tornadoes touched down in the region.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, an EF-4 tornado with winds up to 170 mph touched down west of Brookville and continued through Trotwood to Dayton and Riverside.

Deyon Dovoll said he remembers letting his 2-month-old Huskey Nakeyto outside but was horrified by what happened next.

“I saw him turn upside down, and straight in the air,” Dovoll said.

Dovall couldn’t look for his dog as the EF-4 tornado forced him to take cover.

“I lost everything,” Dovall said. “I haven’t gotten a dog since.”

