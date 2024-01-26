'I generally avoid them, but this was a big one,' driver says of pothole that damaged her car

Juli Cherry was on her way up I-75 North to her salon in Fairborn on Wednesday and on the ramp to merge onto I-675 when her Cadillac met a pothole.

“It jerked me really bad,” the Clark County woman told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on Thursday night. “I didn’t know what happened.”

Her car told her the PSI reading for one of her tires was at zero. When she pulled over, she noticed several other vehicles parked ahead of her because those drivers, too, had hit the large pothole.

“I generally avoid them, but this was a big one,” Cherry said, noting one gentleman who was in of the cars in the group with hers described the pothole on the I-675 ramp as “the size of a kid’s pool you buy in the summer. . . . I know it had to be deep for me to have bumper damage.”

A day, a repair bill of more than $2,600 and a filed complaint with ODOT later, Cherry was among several area drivers who wrecked tires and damaged their cars after hitting potholes.

Curtis Thaxton’s wife was another of the several pothole victims Wednesday night. Thaxton told News Center 7′s Lewis that his wife was headed south on I-75, in the area of Wagner Ford Road, when a car ahead of her Chevy Blazer hit a pothole. Debris from that car hit the Blazer.

“We’re assuming it was part of the pothole” that the leading car hit, Thaxton said. “Luckily, it was only one tire that went flat.”

There were at least two other cars in front of hers, parked off the interstate near Stanley Avenue, that apparently hit the same pothole, Thaxton said.

“I don’t know what the next steps need to be,” Thaxton said. “I’m just thankful nobody got hurt.”





