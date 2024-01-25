All lanes back open after road hazard causes several flat tires on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — All lanes are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County after flat tires caused several drivers to pull over Wednesday night.

ODOT cameras showed several cars pulled over around 8:30 p.m. with their hazards on SB I-75 in the area of Wagner Ford Road.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that an unknown road hazard resulted in several flat tires.

ODOT crews were called to the scene along with Dayton police officers and firefighters.

Video from our news crew showed traffic moving very slowly on SB I-75 Wednesday night.

ODOT cameras showed the left lanes were closed on SB I-75 between Stanley Avenue and Wagner Ford Road just after midnight Thursday morning.

Crews also closed the right lanes on SB I-75 near US-35 just after 2 a.m.

All lanes are back open on SB I-75 between Interstate 70 and U.S. 35.

