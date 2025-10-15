‘I feel angry and hurt;’ Family wants justice after 5-year-old girl killed in shooting

DAYTON — A heartbroken family is searching for answers after their 5-year-old girl was killed in a shooting last week in a Dayton neighborhood.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow this story. We will hear from the little girl’s family this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Legaci Taylor was killed in a shooting on Nicholas Road on Friday, Oct. 10. Around 9:20 p.m., a man called 911 and told dispatchers that he and his daughter were shot.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the gunfire started just after Legaci was placed in her car seat. Police said the father took her out of the car seat when the shooting happened and ran for safety inside the home after being shot in the foot himself.

Hershovitz says that Legaci’s family shared a video with News Center 7 that they obtained. It shows a car driving off, and gunfire can be heard coming from it. The family believes it could be the vehicle that the person or persons responsible were in.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police to see if they could verify that the video is part of their investigation.

“I’m not letting this go. Y’all are some cowards,” Sheena Damico said. “Y’all shot girls and babies, and y’all cowards.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

