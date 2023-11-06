Hundreds line up at local BOE for last chance at early voting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Early voting for Ohioans is officially over, as polls closed Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

>>RELATED: What Ohioans should know about the upcoming November general election

Those who wanted to vote early had three full weeks to do so. Early voting began in Ohio on Oct. 11.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with some people voting early in Montgomery County Sunday.

Per hour, about 400 people showed up to cast their votes Sunday afternoon, the director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections said.

Staff at the office said they wanted to make sure everyone could cast their votes Sunday if they wanted to.

People were at the office until the doors closed at 5 p.m.

>>RELATED: New poll shows Ohio voters favor passage of contested issues on November ballot

One college student said she showed up Sunday because she believes it is important to vote in local elections.

“Since most of us don’t have a role in the government, voting is our way for politicians to hear our opinions on things,” University of Dayton student Mykah Jones said.

On Tuesday, Board of Elections offices across Ohio will open at 6:30 a.m. for people to cast their votes on Election Day.

Polls will close at 7:30 p.m.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you must be postmarked and put in the mail by Monday, Nov. 6.

©2023 Cox Media Group