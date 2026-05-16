Hundreds gather to in solidarity to raise mental awareness in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of people gathered today to show solidarity in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson explains how an organization is raising awareness about suicide prevention for people in the LGBTQ+ community tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our streaming app.

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The Nurturing Community Cultivating Justice (NCCJ) has hosted Pride Rocks! for six years.

Participants paint Pride theme socks with a suicide-preventing message.

Blake Miller told our news crew that it started small with people just painting rocks and affirmations.

The goal was to help people push through their mental health lows. He says it has grown beyond their dream.

“Suicide prevention is everybody’s business. So, the reason we’re out here is because we really believe in the message,” said Miller. “When everyone comes together, you can really make a difference.”

He said that they plan to continue with the event next year.

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