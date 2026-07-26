Hundreds gather for Lake Festival Parade in Celina

CELINA — Hundreds gathered for the 2026 Lake Festival Parade in Celina on Saturday.

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It takes place every summer to celebrate its grand lake heritage.

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The Lake Festival Parade was on Saturday night.

Among those in the parade were Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney and Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn.

Dunn took video of the parade just moments before it started on Country Road and East Market Street.

There was also a craft show, a carnival, and concessions.

The Lake Festival continues Sunday.

Lake Festival Parade Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

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