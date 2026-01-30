Hundreds gather for ICE protest in Dayton

DAYTON — Dozens of people are marching through downtown Dayton protesting ICE.

The protests, organized by several different groups, are highlighting the enforcement actions by immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Hundreds gathered near Courthouse Square.

They are voicing their concerns after two people in Minneapolis died while protesting enforcement actions.

“They’re not enforcing the law, they’re breaking the law in the name of the law and that does not make sense to me,” Peter Chase said.

This story will be updated. ..

