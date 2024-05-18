Humane society offering free microchips at 33rd annual Furry Skurry 5k

CENTERVILLE — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering free microchips at the 33rd annual Furry Skurry 5K today.

The community event will be held at St. Leonard at 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free microchips will be available for your furry friends, along with a wide range of activities and entertainment throughout the day.

“We are happy to offer free microchips to the public as part of this year’s Furry Skurry event,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Microchipping is a simple yet crucial step in ensuring the safety and well-being of our furry friends. By providing this service free of charge, we hope to make it more accessible to pet owners in our community.”

Microchipping is available for free and for all animals. Small pet owners are asked to bring their pets in a carrier as this is an outdoor event.

The other activities include:

• 5K Run/Walk

• Food Trucks and a Beverage Tent with a variety of drink options

• Frisbee Disc Stunt & Trick Show from Performance Dogs of Ohio

• Rainbow Bridge Memorial Garden

• Painted Pawjects artwork created by pets from Barstools & Brushstrokes

• Free massages courtesy of Medical Massage Associates

• Flea(less) Market with 30+ vendors

• Pet CPR Classes by Waynesville Veterinary Hospital

• Adoptable animals from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton

• 50/50 Raffle, a Dog Bone Bar, and Giant Yard Games

• Farm animal interactions from Learning Tree Farm including baby goats and sheep

To participate in the race, register at the Humane Society’s website.





