Humane society to host dog adoption event this weekend in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will host a dog adoption event this weekend with several pets looking for new homes.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the PetPeople location at 756 North Main Street in Springboro.

Adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, a humane society spokesperson said.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out applications in advance of the event to expedite the process. Applications can be found at The Humane Society’s website here.

