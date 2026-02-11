Huge ice crack over 100 miles formed on Ohio frozen lake

CLEVELAND — A huge crack has formed in the ice of a frozen lake in Northern Ohio.

It has prompted warnings for people to stay off the ice.

But people are still venturing out onto the ice on a frozen Lake Erie, according to CNN affiliate WEWS in Cleveland.

“We walked a little bit further, and I heard cracking,” said Alyssa Webb. “There were a couple of times. Once, it was a very minimal crack, as it sounded like a shallow crack.”

Then she told WEWS that the sound got louder.

“Hearing that big like thump crack, my heart like jumped into my chest,” said Webb.

Alyssa and Clay Webb were not the only people who heard those cracks.

“And as I was standing right there taking a picture, I heard a little crack, and I said, ‘I’m out,’” a woman said.

The unpredictability is why the Cleveland Fire Department says it is best to enjoy the lake from the water’s edge, not on it.

“Even as that surface is frozen, there are currents running underneath,” said Lieutenant Mike Norman. “You know, the river is still running underneath that ice that can create different depths in the ice. It’s just not safe to go out on that ice.”

