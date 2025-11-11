How you may be able to see the Northern Lights Tuesday night

DAYTON — A powerful geomagnetic storm rated G4 out of 5 could make for a possibility for Northern Lights viewing Tuesday night.

It’s not a guarantee that all of us will be able to see the light show; however, the farther north you live, the more likely you’ll be able to see.

A chance to see the Northern Lights Tuesday night

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The skies should clear enough for good weather conditions despite it being cold and windy overnight. Here are some tips for the best chance of viewing:

Get away from city lights

Let your eyes adjust to the darkness

Look low on the northern horizon

Be patient

Use the long exposure mode on your camera to take pictures!

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Send us your pictures if you get any!