How cloudy will it be during Monday’s solar eclipse in the Miami Valley?

DAYTON — The total solar eclipse will pass through the Miami Valley in just a matter of days — but will cloud cover ruin the view?

They say in weather, “the trend is your friend,” and right now the trend is our friend in terms of Monday’s cloud cover.

The Miami Valley will try to split the gap between weather systems and have at least some clearing in our skies as a result.

Right now we are still expecting showers Sunday night into early Monday morning.

>> Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time does the eclipse start?

Those clear out, and skies should turn partly cloudy in their wake later in the day.

The hope is those breaks in the clouds will occur right around eclipse time.

Clouds will quickly fill back in Monday night ahead of Tuesday showers.

Cloud cover for a specific time three days in advance is difficult to forecast, Chaney said.

Much like snow or severe weather, small changes in the timing of the Sunday and Tuesday systems can change how Monday plays out.

Storm Center 7 will continue to follow this forecast.

