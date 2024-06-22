Hot for this weekend’s air show, chance for rain tomorrow; slightly cooler next week

MIAMI VALLEY — Hot temperatures will continue across the Miami Valley today.

>>Air Quality Alert continues for part of region today

We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s today with heat indices around 100.

A Heat Advisory continues for the entire Miami Valley except Randolph County until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone attending this weekend’s Dayton Air Show is encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions.

Burns says there is a chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday. With the clouds and added storm chances, it will be less hot with highs around 90 degrees.

We will drop below 90 degrees on Monday with highs expected to reach the upper 80s.

There is a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will not be less hot and muggy with highs expected to reach the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday, according to Burns.

