Hot, humid with strong storms possible early this week

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be a hot and humid start this week with a chance of strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACKING and TIMING this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>Live Doppler 7 Radar

Today's Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will make it feel like 95-100.

Showers and storms are possible later in the day into the overnight hours, Ritz says.

Storm threats Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Severe storms are possible with damaging winds as the main threat, including heavy rain.

The threat of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into early Tuesday morning.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group