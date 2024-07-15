Hot, humid with strong storms possible early this week

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be a hot and humid start this week with a chance of strong to severe storms.
We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will make it feel like 95-100.
Showers and storms are possible later in the day into the overnight hours, Ritz says.
Severe storms are possible with damaging winds as the main threat, including heavy rain.
The threat of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into early Tuesday morning.
