Horse dead, woman hospitalized after buggy crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A horse is dead, and a woman is hospitalized following a crash Wednesday morning in Darke County.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Deputies respond to horse and buggy crash in Darke County

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 8:54 a.m. to the 9000 block of US Route 36 on initial reports of a crash involving a horse and buggy, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation that a Dodge truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 when the truck hit the rear of the buggy, causing it to roll into a ditch, and ejecting the driver.

Beth Burns, 18, of Bradford, was driving the buggy. Medics transported her to Upper Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Ms. Burns’ horse died from injuries resulting from the crash.

Joshua Morrison, 37, of Lynn, Indiana, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance. He was treated and released from the scene.

©2023 Cox Media Group