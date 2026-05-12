Home demolished after early morning fire in Dayton

DAYTON — An abandoned house was demolished after a house fire on Saturday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Germantown Street for a fire around 5:40 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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When crews arrived on scene, they found fire throughout the house and through the roof, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Fire Department.

Firefighters fought the fire defensively from the outside of the home.

An emergency demolition was requested due to the structure’s collapse.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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