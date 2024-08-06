Historical marker to be placed on local factory site where Cheez-It was born

DAYTON — Dayton is now officially designated as the birthplace of Cheez-It crackers.

Ohio History has approved a historical marker at the old Green & Green Factory site in Eastmont, where Cheez-It began, in May 1921.

This effort began in January 2023, when Todd Hollst, host of the Evening Edge on WHIO radio, contacted Carillon Park CEO Brady Kress, about being the local sponsor of a historical marker for Cheez-It.

After doing a great deal of research, Todd completed the official paperwork and submitted it to the staff at Carillon for their review and revisions.

Dayton History consulted with the city and determined the marker location would be near the Green & Green Factory, but visible on Edwin C. Moses Blvd, near the Eastmost neighborhood.

The effort hit a speed bump when Ohio History announced that for 2023, it would only be accepting select submissions. So the submission was made in 2024.

Green & Green Factory is located at Concord and Cincinnati Streets.

History of the Cheez-It:

The Green & Green Company was founded in 1897 and moved to the Edgemont section of the city, where it was incorporated in 1907. After several expansions, it became the largest biscuit bakery in Ohio.

Known for their Edgemont crackers, Dayton crackers, Flag crackers, Green & Green Company introduced CHEEZ-IT baked snack crackers on May 31, 1921. “A Baked Rarebit,” and “You’ll like Cheez-It,” were early slogans used to market their baked snack crackers.

Today, there are more than 30 varieties of Cheez-It sold around the world. Green & Green was sold in 1932 to Sunshine Biscuits and remained at this location until 1972. In 1996, Sunshine Biscuits was sold to the Keebler Company, which in turn, was acquired by Kellogg Company of Michigan in 2001.

















