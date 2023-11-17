High school student hits bus in parking lot of local school Friday

NORTH LEWISBURG, Champaign County — No one was injured after a local school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning, according to Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes.

The crash happened at 7:14 a.m. at Triad Middle School which is located on 7941 Brush Lake Road.

The school resource officer, school administration, faculty, and staff responded immediately to make sure everyone was okay, Holmes said.

Although there were no visible or reported injuries, multiple EMS crews responded to check the students and staff as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation shows a female Triad High School student was leaving the middle school in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu after dropping off students, Holmes said.

As she left the student drop-off area, she drove into an arriving school bus and hit the front right tire. This crash caused minor damage.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this crash.

