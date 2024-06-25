‘Heartbreaking;’ Neighbors mourn loss of man hit by Kings Island roller coaster

WILMINGTON — A community is mourning the Wilmington man who died last week after being hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island.

>> Man hit by Kings Island roller coaster dies

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, died on Friday, two days after he entered a restricted area and was hit by the Banshee.

Terry Hunter, Nelson’s neighbor, called his death “unbelievable” and “heartbreaking.”

"When you know that it's someone close by it's different when you hear about it," Hunter said.









