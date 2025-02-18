Health officials warn of longer ER wait times amid rising flu cases

DAYTON — Ohio’s flu outbreak keeps getting worse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher saw firsthand that hospital beds are filling up quickly LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

After four weeks of steadily increasing flu cases at hospitals across the Miami Valley, patients may be seeing much higher wait times at emergency rooms.

“Just really over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen pretty drastic increases,” Lisa Henderson with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association said.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group