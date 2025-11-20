Hazmat on scene after tanker overturns on I-75; Southbound lanes remain blocked

SIDNEY — One person was hurt when a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 75 in Sidney.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is at the scene, speaking to troopers and witnesses. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The crash was reported on southbound I-75, just north of Michigan Street, around 1:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lieutenant Jeremy Allen, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post, told News Center 7 that the tanker truck is leaking gasoline.

The Sidney Fire Department and Shelby County Hazmat team are on scene to assist with the cleanup.

Allen said the driver of the truck, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes. Allen said those lanes will remain closed for “quite some time.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group