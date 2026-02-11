Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on strangulation charge

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on a felony warrant for strangulation.

27-year-old Luke Germana is wanted on a third-degree felony strangulation charge.

Germana is five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

His last known addresses are 8930 Greenbush Road, Somerville, Ohio, and 518 Elmgrove Terrace, Middletown, Ohio.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911 or 513-785-1258.

