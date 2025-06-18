Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man indicted on Vehicular assault, OVI charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges in relation to a 2024 crash.

Deputies are trying to locate Jose Esteban Cartin, according to a social media post.

Cartin is indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a third-degree felony, one count of Vehicular Assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The charges are in relation to a crash that occurred on July 14, 2024, on North Main Street (State Route 48), according to a crash report.

Cartin was traveling southbound on North Main Street at an unknown rate of speed when he entered the Northbound lanes in the 5000 block of North Main Street.

He then collided head-on with another vehicle that was traveling north on North Main Street, according to the crash report.

After the initial impact, Cartin’s vehicle rotated clockwise and came to a final rest facing northeast in the center median.

The other vehicle rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest facing south along the west curb of North Main.

If you have any information on Cartin’s whereabouts, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

