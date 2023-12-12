Have you seen him? Area police department asking for help in identifying theft suspect

CRIDERSVILLE — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
The Cridersville Police Department wrote on social media that they are looking for a male suspect.
Photos released by the department show the suspect entering a business from the main entrance.
He appears to have fled in what looked to be a 2012-2014 Dodge Charger, dark in color with white stripes.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information, they are asked to call Cridersville Police at 419-645-4111.
