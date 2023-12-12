Have you seen him? Area police department asking for help in identifying theft suspect

CRIDERSVILLE — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

>>Woman seriously injured after rollover crash in Clark Co.

The Cridersville Police Department wrote on social media that they are looking for a male suspect.

Photos released by the department show the suspect entering a business from the main entrance.

He appears to have fled in what looked to be a 2012-2014 Dodge Charger, dark in color with white stripes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information, they are asked to call Cridersville Police at 419-645-4111.

Police asking for help in identifying theft suspect Photo contributed by the Cridersville Police Department Facebook page (Cridersville Police Department)

Police asking for help in identifying theft suspect Photo contributed by the Cridersville Police Department Facebook page (Cridersville Police Department)

Police asking for help in identifying theft suspect Photo contributed by the Cridersville Police Department Facebook page (Cridersville Police Department)

©2023 Cox Media Group