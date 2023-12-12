Woman seriously injured after rollover crash in Clark Co.

HARMONY TOWNSHIP — A woman was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Clark County Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on US-40 near Big Hill Road for reports of a crash.

An initial investigation found that the car was traveling eastbound on US-40 when it went off the roadway, traveled through the median, and hit a stop sign before overturning, according to an OSP spokesperson.

>> Grandmother that ‘intentionally’ shot grandchild in head appears in court, records show

The driver was identified as a 44-year-old South Charleston woman.

The woman was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital and later flown to Miami Valley with serious injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to OSHP.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group