Local

Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Beavercreek woman

By WHIO Staff
Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Beavercreek woman (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Have you seen her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a local woman who drove away from her home and has not returned.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say that 62-year-old Angela McCleskey drove away from her home on Park Overlook Drive in Beavercreek around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, and has not returned.

She suffers from a brain disorder, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

McCleskey is a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse with Ohio Plate number 989ZXJ.

If you see McCleskey or the vehicle involved, call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read