Has Ohio’s distracted driving law made roads safer? State troopers say yes

DAYTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol said it has seen a notable decrease in distracted driving crashes a year after Ohio’s distracted driving law was put into effect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to state troopers about the impacts the law has had. Why they said this law could save lives LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

David Garrison said it’s not unusual to see people check their phones while on the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Seems to be run-of-the-mill type of day, just checking to see what’s going on. Myself, I do it every once in a while I would admit,” Garrison said.

Which is why state troopers are cracking down on it.

“It could be a 16-year-old, up until somebody that’s elderly. We see it all ages, all days of the week, all hours of the day, people are on their phones,” Sgt. Tyler Ross with OSP said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



