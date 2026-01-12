Halfway through meteorological winter: how has the snowfall compared to previous years

DAYTON — With more chances of snow moving in over the next week, this season seems to be the return of big, snowy winters. Has that really been the case? What do the previous winter season’s look like with snowfall totals up to this point? Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

I did some digging from December 1 to January 11 from 2020/21 season to this year’s 2025/26 winter season. Here is my excel sheet that shows each day’s snowfall total and the cumulative accumulation of the days totals.

Comparing snowfall totals over the past few winter seasons

So what does it all mean? This year has really been the most significant year for snow in the past 5 seasons. A huge boom for snow in mid December started the 2025/26 season way ahead of the past several years.

We have plateaued over the past month or so. Our snowfall totals have been looking like the previous year’s lately over the past 3 weeks.

The snow season goes well into March, so we’ve got plenty more on the way!

