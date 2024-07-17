Shooting victim reportedly shows up at fire station in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to a reported shooting in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station on West Third Street. This happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the area of West Third Street and Gramont Avenue, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

