Shooting victim reportedly shows up at fire station in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to a reported shooting in Dayton.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station on West Third Street. This happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the area of West Third Street and Gramont Avenue, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
